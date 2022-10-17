Better Metrics, Automation, Creative All Helping Drive Global OOH/DOOH Growth: WOO President

October 17, 2022 by Dave Haynes

Credible audience measurement, increasingly automated media planning and respect for creative are all helping drive global growth in out of home and digital out of home advertising, suggests the president of the World Out of Home Organization (WOO).

UK-based President Tom Goddard laid out his thinking about the state of the worldwide OOH/DOOH industry last week at a WOO regional forum, covering the APAC region, in Kuala Lumpur. He told the crowd, according to PR on his talk, that WOO’s Global Data Index shows OOH in the APAC region is very much in line with global forecasts.

The global market hit a record $37 billion revenues in 2019 and was on a fast growth trajectory, he said. Global DOOH is leading the growth charge, projected to be close to 50 per cent of all OOH Revenue by 2026. Across APAC it already makes up over 45% of revenue

Goddard outlined a set of “positive dynamics” he suggested will drive sector growth:

External factors are also working in the industry’s favour, he said. “Consumers are suffering from online media fatigue and information overload especially with greater online and social media brand safety and fraud concerns causing marketers reconsider the media options.”

Goddard encouraged members to:

