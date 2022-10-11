Building Housing Samsung’s Regional HQ Offices In Kyiv Takes Indirect Missile Hit

October 11, 2022 by Dave Haynes

Among the many civilian and non-military sites hit by Russian missiles around Ukraine in the last couple of days was a 27-storey office block in Kyiv that is home to Samsung headquarters offices for the region, as well as R&D.

The 101 Tower did not take a direct hit but there are many visuals circulating of a blue glass-clad commercial tower with heavy damage on a couple of its sides.

Happily, no one was hurt, Samsung has relayed in a statement: “We can confirm that none of our employees at Samsung Ukraine has been hurt. Some of the office windows were damaged due to the impact from the blast that occurred 150 meters away. We remain committed to ensuring the safety of our employees and will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

The building also houses the German consulate.