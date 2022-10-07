New NYC TikTok Offices Use LED Video Wall And Tubes To Reflect City’s Vibe

October 7, 2022 by Dave Haynes

Images from Interior Design …

The hyper-popular social media app TikTok has opened new offices in New York that make a big nod to the vibe of that city, using a big lobby LED video wall and LED tubes to emulate city subway maps.

The company expanded to Manhattan with 150,000 square feet of space, for 1,000 employees, across the five top floors of the 58-story H&M tower. The project was designed by Gensler, which has a brief on it in Interior Design.

The play of the neon elevator lobbies of L.A., says the brief, have been re-envisioned with LED panels in colors and images representing pizza, yellow cabs, and the Statue of Liberty. In the café, LED tubes abstract the subway map, while, behind the servery counter, climbing ropes reference Spider Man.