Skykit Partners With Datadog On Real-Time KPI Dashboard Visualizations

October 6, 2022 by Dave Haynes

The Minneapolis CMS software shop Skykit has done what I think is a cagey little partnership with a company called Datadog, making it easy for customers who use the latter’s cloud security and monitoring platform to visualize status and activity dashboards on large displays around a workplace.

Skykit Dashboard Connections, says PR, “are now available to Datadog customers enabling them to securely connect their dashboards to large format screens through Skykit Beam, a cloud-based digital signage CMS. Businesses that leverage this functionality increase the number of employees who can view and act on real-time data, reduce the amount of time previously spent manually connecting dashboards to screens and increase data security measures.”

That last bit is the key to all this and to digital signage dashboards, in general. In a lot of workplaces – more so in industrial/production environments – dashboards are common, but often visible only to “the bosses” on desktop monitors or portable device apps. The benefit here is that dashboards can be pushed to big screens and seen by all staffers. HR people routinely note that part of employee happiness has to do with ensuring those employees are informed and engaged in what and how the company is doing.

Datadog’s platform “consolidates metrics, traces, logs and more to help organizations scale their cloud environments, troubleshoot potential issues and provide their customers with excellent digital experiences. The Datadog Marketplace connects Datadog customers with unique technology integrations that allow for more customization and flexibility. The Marketplace is a part of the Datadog Partner Network, which features benefits including access to dedicated sales and marketing resources and premium Datadog product training materials.”

Skykit is now part of that partner network. “Skykit’s digital signage enables our customers to easily and securely display their real-time Datadog dashboards on any screen, anywhere. Be it in the network operations center or on the office floor, Skykit delivers the most relevant monitoring data to the right teams, so they can take action,” says Alex Vetras, Senior Product Manager at Datadog.

“Previously, Datadog customers would rely on a team of employees to manually log in to their dashboards in order to share them on their large format digital screens,” suggests Irfan Khan, Skykit’s CEO. “Now, using Skykit Dashboard Connections, Datadog customers can easily display their live dashboards and reduce the amount of technical support required to do so.”

Other digital signage software providers also have data visualization and dashboard tools and integrations, including links to popular tools like Power BI.