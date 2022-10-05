PPDS Parent Company TPV Sets Up Global Community Support And Giving Program

October 5, 2022 by Dave Haynes

The big electronic manufacturer TPV, which among many things makes the displays marketed under the Philips brand by PPDS, has created and launched a new foundation intended to provide technology as well as financial and volunteer support for deserving community projects around world.

Called TPV Cares, the foundation “harnesses the talents of (TPV’s) teams and its technologies to bring life-changing help and support to people and communities in more than 200 countries.”

The program was formally launched last night at an event in Amsterdam. Says TPV in PR:

Part of an ongoing and accelerated giving-back mission to help people of all backgrounds, ages, and abilities to reach their full potential, ‘TPV Cares’ is the new dedicated home for all TPV’s social and environmental impact initiatives, uniting all business divisions to deliver enhanced benefits and opportunities.

Available now in all countries in which TPV – the exclusive licensee of Philips global monitors, TVs and AV products – is present (including EMEA, APAC, ASIA and North America), the platform will provide a variety of volunteer, financial and in-kind support for deserving community projects around the globe that have a lasting and positive effect on society, benefitting current and future generations.

Stefan van Sabben, Global CSR and Sustainability Manager at TP Vision, says: “Across all divisions here at TPV, we believe in the power of technology to create amazing and meaningful digital experiences. Our products and our people are at the heart of everything we do, and together we continuously explore meaningful ways to help people and communities reach their full potential – every single day.”

Martijn van der Woude, Global Head of Business Development and Marketing for PPDS, adds: “Having led the sustainability drive at PPDS for some years now, I have seen the positive impact we can make as a company first hand, and there are many opportunities ahead with TPV Cares. Our support can take many different forms, from providing state-of-the-art technologies to facilitate education and social integration within communities, through to fundraising for local and global causes.”

The company cited some examples of partners, including:

Mercy Ships , which steams into ports in Africa to provide surgical care;

, which steams into ports in Africa to provide surgical care; The Explorers Foundation;

Salvation Army;

Eye Care Foundation.

This is the dedicated website for TPV Cares …

TPV is, of course, not an outlier in terms of charitable activities. I know, just as one example, that NEC has also supported Mercy Ships, providing the organization with some 2,000 displays about five years ago. I suspect all of the big display tech companies have busy charity and community outreach programs. That noted, well done TPV for formalizing its good work!