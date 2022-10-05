Lamar Repurposes Vinyl Billboard Prints As Tarps For Florida Homeowners With Hurricane-Damaged Roofs

October 5, 2022 by Dave Haynes

Not digital, but worth noting and celebrating: The big outdoor media firm Lamar Advertising has a great initiative to help out SW Florida homeowners who were clobbered a week ago by Hurricane Ian, with the company repurposing big and rugged vinyl billboard prints as tarps for damaged roofs.

So a home missing some or all of its shingles can be somewhat protected by the team at 1-800-NEW-NOSE, or an injury accident lawyer.

Lamar has activated what it calls its Tarp Team program, donating and distributing used billboard vinyl to Ian-whacked communities. The company had a set-up outside its offices in Fort Myers this week, with volunteers distributing the billboards on-site at no charge.

Tarps are by no means a long-term fix for storm damage, but offer some degree of protection from the elements after storms – and are necessary when roofing materials and labor to fix roofs are in short supply after a major weather event. In areas like Florida, there can be many blue-tarped roofs visible from the air.