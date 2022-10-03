Just 100 Tickets Left For Sixteen:Nine DSE Mixer Next Month

October 3, 2022 by Dave Haynes

I’m back, and happy I kinda sorta checked out for a couple of weeks – though I did keep an eye on emails.

We had a hurricane in there but our experience was nothing like what’s facing people in south Florida after Ian flattened and washed away homes, businesses and a lot of pleasure boats. There are a bunch of digital signage industry people and companies and I hope things are OK for all of them.

It does not appear that I missed all that much in terms of industry news. I managed not to look at the tally for the mixer next month at DSE in Las Vegas, but doing so I see that we’re up to 300 people registered if I include the tickets I set aside for sponsors. That leaves roughly 100 tickets available, and they may or may not go before the Nov. 16th event.

Remember that admission is free and that this year, for the first time, we’ll also be doing a fun pre-event panel right before the formal mixer, if people want to come an hour early for that. Details to follow soon.

This is the registration page for the mixer: https://sixteenninemixer2022.eventbrite.ca