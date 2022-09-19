Gone Hiking …

September 19, 2022 by Dave Haynes

When you work for yourself, you tend to not take many or any holidays – and I am the poster-geezer for that. I think I have maybe taken an aggregate of 6-8 weeks in the last dozen years.

So, my wife of 40 years as of yesterday – 40!!! – was a little dumbstruck when I walked into the kitchen and said I was going to actually take a couple of weeks off.

That starts today. I will be back to regular posts in a couple of weeks, and will pay some vague attention to the industry, but only vague. I will also pop in a few time-scheduled posts. No podcasts, though, but there’s an archive of 300 to browse through and keep you busy.

The photo is off the granite-filled meadows of High Head trail, right by the Atlantic and looking at the little fishing village of Prospect, Nova Scotia. I have no end of that sort of thing within a few minutes of World HQ, and I hope to see a lot of waves, trails and sunshine for a couple of weeks, followed by happy hours. No big trip. We like being around our little grandson, who is nearby and more than enough entertainment.

See you in October.