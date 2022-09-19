Gone Hiking …
September 19, 2022 by Dave Haynes
When you work for yourself, you tend to not take many or any holidays – and I am the poster-geezer for that. I think I have maybe taken an aggregate of 6-8 weeks in the last dozen years.
So, my wife of 40 years as of yesterday – 40!!! – was a little dumbstruck when I walked into the kitchen and said I was going to actually take a couple of weeks off.
That starts today. I will be back to regular posts in a couple of weeks, and will pay some vague attention to the industry, but only vague. I will also pop in a few time-scheduled posts. No podcasts, though, but there’s an archive of 300 to browse through and keep you busy.
The photo is off the granite-filled meadows of High Head trail, right by the Atlantic and looking at the little fishing village of Prospect, Nova Scotia. I have no end of that sort of thing within a few minutes of World HQ, and I hope to see a lot of waves, trails and sunshine for a couple of weeks, followed by happy hours. No big trip. We like being around our little grandson, who is nearby and more than enough entertainment.
See you in October.
Enjoy Dave! Congrats on 40 years!
Perfect!
Congrats to you and your wife Dave. Our 40th is next year and we plan to do the same thing. (Not hike Nova Scotia but,…) Have a great vacation together. You’ve BOTH earned it.