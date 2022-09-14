Mvix Brings On Chief Growth Officer; Says Sales Revenue Up Almost 72% In Past Two Years

September 14, 2022 by Dave Haynes

CMS software firm Mvix has pushed out news of a new senior hire, but what was more interesting to me was the description of the CMS software company’s growth in the last couple of years – with sales revenue up nearly 72% and the head count almost doubled.

Based in the Washington, DC-area, Mvix has announced the hiring of former Miller-Zell exec Peter Stamos as Chief Growth Officer. His focus, the company says in PR, will be on business development and market expansion, as well as “formulating and executing sustainable strategies for expanding channel sales operations.”

Stamos has over a decade of experience in the digital signage industry, including being CEO of Denver-based PingHD, which focuses on digital signage in QSR and was acquired recently by Spectrio. “He was instrumental in growing the PingHD brand, leveraging a client-centric strategy to yield annualized multi-million dollar revenue growth for 10 years running. Prior to his most recent role, Stamos served as the Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Miller Zell, an Atlanta-based branded environments firm. He is a proven leader with an impressive track record of catalyzing exponential organizational growth and ensuring operational excellence to support client success.”

Stamos is based in Atlanta.

The announcement is part of a larger, strategic plan, which Mvix says it initiated in 2021. This plan will identify and select key industry leaders, with unparalleled experiences, to lead growth initiatives and generate new client success stories. Mvix continues to expand its long-term partnerships with strategic system integrators and distribution partners. In the past two years, Mvix has grown revenue by over 72% and nearly doubled its team count, expanding its workforce to four continents.