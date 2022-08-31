Visix Names Hicks As COO; Earns Preferred Procurement Designation With US Government

August 31, 2022 by Dave Haynes

Visix has promoted its longtime head of sales, Trey Hicks, to a new role as Chief Operating Officer, while also retaining his other title of Chief Sales Officer.

The Atlanta CMS software company says Hicks will continue to manage the Visix sales team and channel relationships, but will now also “take on executive responsibility for operational procedures, vendor management, product planning and procurement, and remains part of the team responsible for strategic planning for the company.”

“Trey is a vital member of our team with a strong track record and deep understanding of all aspects of our business,” says CEO Sean Matthews. “I’m thrilled that we’ll continue to benefit from his unique insights and more than 25 years of experience at the company to advance both our product offering and market growth.”

The AV and digital signage industries are full of people who go through a series of sales roles the way middle relievers cycle their way through MLB teams (or for the rest of the world, short-ish strikers through different football teams and leagues). Hicks is something of an anomaly, having been with Visix since 1994, when he joined as Marketing Manager.

Visix also released news that it has been certified by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs as a Veteran Owned Small Business (VOSB), which gives the company a leg up on chasing federal government business via the Veterans First Contracting Program for preferential procurement.

That certification came because Matthews served in the United States Marine Corps and the Marine Corps Reserve between 1985 and 1992, and is a veteran of the Persian Gulf War.

“I’m very proud to be a veteran, and I appreciate the recognition and opportunity that this certification affords us,” says Matthews. “We already partner with government offices at the federal, state and local levels for their visual communications, and our designation as a VOSB will help us stand out in the marketplace to extend our digital signage solutions to more government facilities.”