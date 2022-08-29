Digital Alley And Digital Square DOOH Displays Switch On At Mumbai’s Airport

August 29, 2022 by Dave Haynes

I don’t see a lot of news about digital signage projects in India, so it was great to get word of a set of large Digital OOH displays that have been switched on at Mumbai International Airport – Terminal T2.

The media company Times OOH has created two positions – dubbed ‘Digital Alley’ and ‘Digital Squares’ – at the arrivals gates and post security that appear to use both fine-pitch LED and narrow bezel LCD for different video walls. There are also a series of backlit static pieces.“We are happy to announce the launch of a new set of media at Terminal 2, Mumbai Airport. The new installations have been undertaken considering the increasing demand for airport advertising. Mumbai Airport is notably one of the world’s busiest airports it caters to the most desirable target audience for all premium brand categories along with high dwell time to interact and engage with TG through high-quality new age formats,” says Sumit Chadha, Airport Sales Head for Times OOH.

“The recent new media installations are done scientifically understanding the passenger movement and areas where they tend to spend maximum time for various reasons,” he adds. “We ensure that each advertiser that comes on board gets maximum value for the money. We are already receiving a great response from the advertisers as some most reputed brands have already made them a part of their marketing initiatives,” adds Sumit.

Not sure about display provider, but Times OOH uses Scala for the CMS.

Times OOH sells media solutions across airports, subways, and street furniture in India and Mauritius.