Videotel Adds Dual HDMI 4K Industrial-Grade Digital Signage Player To Product Line-Up

August 24, 2022 by Dave Haynes

San Diego-based Videotel Digital has added a 4K industrial-grade unit to its wide array of connected and standalone media play-out and interactive digital signage boxes.

The VP92 4K box does up to 3840 x 2160 resolution, has two HDMI outs, and comes installed with free cloud-based management software. The units can also be customized to run a start-up/home screen keyed to a reseller or managed service provider.

Says Videotel in PR:

The new VP92 4K industrial-grade interactive digital signage media player also has the capability of hands-free screen control, which transfers full navigation control of the screen to a smartphone after taking a picture of the QR code on the screen allowing it to become touch-free! And, like all Videotel Digital’s digital signage media players, the VP92 is easy to install, works right out of the box, and comes with a two-year warranty.

The units are listed at just south of $500 USD and they replace an earlier version, the VP90.

The company has been around for ages and operates in the very large shadow of BrightSign, which dominates the non-PC standalone digital signage player market. Videotel got its start with looping DVD players – back in the day that was how some signage jobs were done – and has, through the years, added a variety of simple out-of-the-box industrial-grade media players, interactive components and directional sound speakers.