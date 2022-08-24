Boston Residential Tower Uses Wraparound Fine-Pitch LED To Greet And Inform Tenants, Visitors

August 24, 2022 by Dave Haynes

Much of the attention here for LED displays in corporate lobbies has been on the size of the video walls and big-budget creative pieces, but I’m also seeing some nice projects going live that have mu8ch more modest budgets but manage to get properly designed into spaces (as opposed to just added on).

In this case, it’s actually the reception lobby of a new residential development in the Kendall Square area of Cambridge – a Boston district that’s been characterized as “the most innovative square mile on the planet” because of the high concentration of tech and life science companies, and close proximity of braniac-filled MIT.

The lobby of One65 Main has a pair of four-foot-wide, 5½-foot-tall Planar 1.2mm pixel pitch LEDs that wrap a tight 90-degree corner. Each “face” of the display shows its own scheduled content, and the display can also be set to display content that wraps around that corner.

It’s interesting to see LED getting use in residential blocks, though I sense the rents or condo fees here are not the sort that students or interns can pay.