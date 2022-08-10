LG Shows New Use-Case Concepts For Transparent OLED At K-Display Trade Show In Seoul

August 10, 2022 by Dave Haynes

LG continues to push out new concepts to open up markets and sales for its OLED displays – both consumer and commercial.

The electronics giant has a big stand at something called K-Display 2022, a big display technology trade show run by the Korea Display Industry Association and running today through Friday in Seoul.

The big Wow Factor product on show is a 97-inch TV, touted as the largest OLED panel made. The company also debuted 42 and 48-inch gaming panels that use the same “deuterium and personalized algorithm-based EX Technology” as the jumbo display.

This is the 97-inch beast …

More relevant to digital signage, LG also has a zone it has dubbed Transparent OLED Town – showing conceptual ideas for integrating the lightweight, super-skinny and see-through displays in commercial settings like retail and workplace.