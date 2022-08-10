Ballpark Home Of Toronto’s Blue Jays Getting $300M More In Fan Experience Upgrades

August 10, 2022 by Dave Haynes

There have been a number of sports and entertainment stadiums and arenas in North America that have been demolished or deemed outdated and then vacated in favor of flashy, very expensive n ew digs, so it’s almost refreshing to read that a 33-year-old building is getting renovated for $300 million instead of replaced with a $1B+ palace.

It’s even more refreshing that the reno is being funded privately instead of by taxpayers.

That’s the case with plans announced to upgrade the Rogers Centre in Toronto, which older crowds may know better as Skydome – one of the first stadiums to have a roof that could be opened up on nice weather days and enclosed when that made sense. The stadium in downtown Toronto is home to baseball’s Blue Jays, and does everything from big concerts to monster truck shows.

I mention this because the conceptual drawings suggest – and logic dictates – that there will be a lot of new or refreshed digital in the seating bowl, the suites and the public concourses. So a lot of displays, a lot of IPTV and a lot of software licenses for vendors to chase (assuming that deal’s not already done).

MLB’s website/blog reports:

With a $300 million renovation that will take place over the next two off-seasons, the Blue Jays plan to transform the stadium into a true ballpark with modernized fan experiences and enhanced player facilities. The project, which is privately funded and the first large-scale renovation in the building’s history, will begin this winter.