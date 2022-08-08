Chinese Hackers Suspected Of Compromising Digital Signs In Taiwan; Messages Slam Pelosi’s Visit

August 8, 2022 by Dave Haynes

If you follow world news, at all, you will have been aware of the uproar surrounding the short visit to Taiwan last week by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Among the many things that happened around the visit – one that deeply upset the Chinese government – was the apparent hacking of some digital signage screens in prominent locations.

Taiwan’s Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) is looking into the origins of the cyber attacks but the prime suspects are, logically, Chinese hackers. Compromised networks switched from ads and information messages to bulletins calling Pelosi a warmonger and witch.