Chinese Hackers Suspected Of Compromising Digital Signs In Taiwan; Messages Slam Pelosi’s Visit
August 8, 2022 by Dave Haynes
If you follow world news, at all, you will have been aware of the uproar surrounding the short visit to Taiwan last week by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Among the many things that happened around the visit – one that deeply upset the Chinese government – was the apparent hacking of some digital signage screens in prominent locations.
Taiwan’s Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) is looking into the origins of the cyber attacks but the prime suspects are, logically, Chinese hackers. Compromised networks switched from ads and information messages to bulletins calling Pelosi a warmonger and witch.
Focus Taiwan reports:
Meanwhile, at Taiwan Railways Administration’s (TRA’s) Xinzuoying Station in Kaohsiung, there was a bulletin message calling Pelosi “an old witch.”
The TRA said the digital signage, which is operated by another company for advertising purposes, was connected to a private Internet system, indicating that could be the loophole used by hackers.
The administration has temporarily shut down the signage and said it is closely monitoring its ticketing system and train schedule display to avoid further attacks.
The same message as the one in Xinzuoying Station appeared on the electronic signage of Jhushan Township Office in Nantou County, central Taiwan, which is also operated by a third-party company.
According to Chen Yaw-shyang (陳耀祥), chairman of the National Communications Commission, an initial investigation found that the affected companies used Chinese software in their digital signage systems.
This software could contain backdoors or Trojan horse malware, which makes them vulnerable to hacker attacks, Chen said.
Yes, and more cyber attacks on digital signage than the report. SIs in Taiwan used white brand box from China and claimed network security certified, but the truth is not.