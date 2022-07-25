Meeting Room Display Platform Robin Raises $30M As Hybrid Work Tech Demands Soar

July 25, 2022 by Dave Haynes

A Boston start-up that started as a platform for meeting room status displays has evolved into a hybrid workplace company and just raised $30 million in Series C funding round to drive R&D and growth, including internationally.

The latest financing – Robin has raised almost $60M in total – comes as the company sees rapid growth, brought on by workplaces needing to re-configure and somewhat re-tool to reflect the hybrid working demands triggered by the pandemic.

The company, says Robin in PR, saw active users in May grow at a rate of 390% YoY as hybrid work has become the new standard for many organizations. Adding to the rapid growth in users has been a string of hybrid work innovations, including the Workplace Announcements Solution, Workplace Experience Report, and Global Hybrid Trends Dashboard. Leveraging Robin’s Workplace Index, the new dashboard is the only benchmarking tool giving employers visibility into where other companies of the same size, sector and region stand on building the workplace environments employees demand.

“At Robin, we’re hyper-focused on creating solutions that fuel vibrant experiences – wherever they occur,” says Micah Remley, CEO, Robin. “The latest round is validation of that vision as it speaks to our investors’ continued belief in the permanence of hybrid work and the criticality of flexible workplace management tools.”

Robin uses the interesting metric of desk bookings to suggest its scale and reach – noting its platform enabled 2.2 million monthly desk bookings in May 2022. The company says it has active installs across 80 countries and six continents, with clients that include Toyota, Mailchimp, Fender, and Peloton.

This is interesting because just like some digital signage CMS companies – notably Appspace and Four Winds Interactive – are talking about and enabling workplace experience and communications, companies like Robin that started just with room booking systems, displays and usage analytics, they’re getting into a broader feature suite that satisfies a variety of communications needs. Meeting room management may be the lead solution, but the company also touts very digital signage-like features like “status boards” on large format displays.