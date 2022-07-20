COS Apparel Stores Boosting Shopper Experience With Smart Mirrors

July 20, 2022 by Dave Haynes

Retailer H&M is testing smart mirror technology in US COS stores (a sub-brand for apparel) as a way of driving the shopper experience.

The mirrors are interactive LCDs that can recognize products brought into a room via RFID and allow customers to request different items (like same blouse, smaller size or different color) and have them brought to the room, instead of changing back into street clothes.

The retail group is also testing seamless payment options, personalized styling recommendations, faster checkout and upgraded delivery and return options.

“We are developing and imagining how Cos retail spaces can inspire our customers, both now and in the future,” says Lea Rytz Goldman, Managing Director at COS. “Our ambition is to pilot new technologies that allow us to meet and exceed our customers’ in-store shopping expectations.”

The program was first tried at the COS Beverly Hills store. There are also virtual try-on and styling smart mirrors.

The retailer suggests the customers like the enhancements, and that more of the stores will get the tech.

No indication of who and what the retailer is using here for display tech and software …