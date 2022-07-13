How Does Digital Signage Support You Through The Crisis?

July 13, 2022 by Gerhard Pichler

GUEST POST: GERHARD PICHLER, EASESCREEN

Like many other business owners, I think about the war in Ukraine, rising inflation, and the long-term effects of Covid. In my conversations, it has become clear that more and more businesses are reevaluating their priorities for 2022, and even for 2023.

At the same time, the trend for digitalization and new working structures is still going strong. The reasons for that are:

A powerful, cohesive corporate communication program remains crucial for employee and client retention. Gone is the time when every menu board had to be hand-written, every advertisement had to be printed and distributed by manual labor, and employee information was a blackboard. Not only does digital signage save labor and production costs, but it also streamlines the workflows and has a significant environmental advantage;

Modern, state-of-the-art office buildings remain the norm in many industries, but there is significant room for usage improvement. Tools such as our room booking software make coordinating meeting rooms easy, using data directly from an Outlook calendar. The data collected over time also increases capacity utilization. Room booking solves the old problem of insufficient meeting rooms without extra building costs. A room booking solution can make up to 10% of your existing meeting rooms redundant;

With varying COVID restrictions and the trend for hybrid/fully remote work, smart desk sharing is essential to employee well-being. A solution needs to support remote and on-site booking and the efficient usage of workstations with special equipment;

In manufacturing, digital signage has become a vital part of the safety and information system. Displaying production statistics, new safety measures or data monitoring significantly increase plant efficiency and decrease production costs.

Digitalization is forever changing the world as we know it. But now, more than ever, it is crucial for these uncertain and challenging times.

ABOUT THE WRITER

Gerhard Pichler is the CEO of easescreen, which has been one of the most important pioneers in the digital signage industry for more than 23 years, and is one of the world’s leading brands with its user-friendly software. The Austrian company’s success is based on the experience of the entire team and its many years of cooperation. This stability ensures the highest level of competence, for the benefit of our customers.