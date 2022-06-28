Intersection Adds Its 5,500+ DOOH Screens To Broadsign’s Programmatic DOOH Platform

June 28, 2022 by Dave Haynes

Mainly known for the LinkNYC digital displays around NYC’s boroughs, Intersection says the 5,500-plus screens it operates will now be on the Broadsign Reach programmatic DOOH (pDOOH) platform. It marks Intersection’s “first pDOOH activation” with an external partner.

I’m not sure what “first pDOOH activation” means, so l et’s consult the PR:

With the Intersection network now available on more than 30 Broadsign-integrated DSPs, including Broadsign Ads, media buyers can target and reach populations with dynamic creative advertising and content in New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, and other top markets via Intersection’s LinkNYC , rail, transit, and other streetside displays. The integration builds on a longstanding relationship through which Intersection uses the Broadsign platform to manage and distribute advertising across its network, which delivers more than 3.5B monthly gross impressions. Intersection’s expanded use of the full Broadsign platform unlocks new buyer capabilities such as programmatic guaranteed, pre-emptible campaigns, more flexible scheduling, and support for HTML5 content. It will also enable Intersection to take full advantage of Broadsign’s yield optimization engine , of which it has been an early charter customer.

“Our goal is to make our premium inventory even more widely available to marketers so they can reach their target audiences in major US cities,” says Sheri Ham, Intersection’s VP of Programmatic Partnerships & Sales. “Our longstanding partnership with Broadsign is one of the many reasons we’re excited to add Reach to our SSP portfolio.” \