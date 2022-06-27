Real-Time On-Ice Projection Mapping Shows Live NHL Finals Game Action Two Time Zones Away

June 27, 2022 by Dave Haynes

Projection mapping on pro hockey ice surfaces has been around for many years, but it has always been about the pre-game experience – amping up fans with visuals, music and, in the case of the Las Vegas NHL franchise, live actors.

This is a very different application of the same projection systems – using embedded chips and tracking technology to show player movement and passing on the ice surface during a game – being played a couple of time zones away.

This is at the home arena of the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning, showing the game in Denver, in real time on LED display boards, but also projecting player movements and where the puck is. The projections were done for the Stanley Cup Finals, which just ended last night with Colorado winning the trophy.

Here’s an Instagram video of the experience.