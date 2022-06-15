No Podcast This Week

The plan was to do some impromptu on-the-floor interviews last week at InfoComm, but the execution was bad on my part. My recorder never got out of my bag. Oh well.

I just did a really good interview late yesterday with Google, talking about Chrome OS for kiosks and digital signage. Assuming the recording files are fine, that will be up next Wednesday.

I have a few more interviews also in the works, so I should have a pretty good cadence of them through the summer. For now, have a listen if you haven’t already to Jeremy Gavin explaining the thinking and delivery on Screenfeed’s new Connect HTML5 data-driven messaging toolset. Or sort through almost 300 interviews done in the past six years.