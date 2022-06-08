NBA’s LA Clippers Adding Vast Halo LED Display Above New Home Arena Floor

June 8, 2022 by Dave Haynes

The folks at the Daktronics booth at InfoComm will have some spring in their steps this morning, as the show opens and word spreads of the company winning another massive deal for another massive LED board for a sports venue.

The South Dakota manufacturer has also announced that it has crossed $800 million in orders this fiscal year, its best performance to date.

The company hit that number owing to projects like the Intuit Dome, an arena that will be the new home to the NBA’s LA Clippers in 2024.

“This milestone is a testament to our people, products and services all working together for the betterment of our customers,” says Daktronics President and CEO Reece Kurtenbach. “While large projects like Intuit Dome’s Halo Board quickly move the needle towards our goals, we value every order in every market. We enjoy working with our customers to achieve their unique business objectives through advanced audiovisual solutions; we are excited to design, manufacture and deliver our products around the world!”

Says the PR:

Daktronics is currently expanding its manufacturing capabilities in multiple locations to support the growing demand for LED displays. This includes the doubling of the company’s capacity to deliver Surface Mount Device (SMD) LED product lines and increasing production space in the Brookings factory by 90,000 square feet. The Intuit Dome Halo Board will be one of the first projects to use the new assembly line in Brookings.

The LA Clippers’ Intuit Dome double-sided halo display will feature approximately 38,375 square feet of digital canvas – that’s more than 3,592 60-inch televisions and more than 233 million LEDs. The Clippers specifically designed and engineered the Intuit Dome roof to accommodate the unique Halo Board, optimizing sightlines from all seats and putting a priority on the viewing experience of upper-bowl seats. The inner halo display will measure 32 feet high by 623 feet in circumference and the outer halo display will measure 28 feet high by 661 feet in circumference, making the full halo proportionally more balanced than others. The entire halo will be 4K and feature a tight 3.9-millimeter pixel layout.

“We are excited to partner with Daktronics, an innovator in video displays, to develop a Halo Board that will create one of the most intense live experiences in sports,” says Gillian Zucker, LA Clippers President of Business Operations.

“Intuit Dome’s Halo Board is a significant undertaking for our company and we are excited to be part of the team that will deliver this unprecedented, double-sided halo display for the Clippers,” added Kurtenbach. “The preparation, development and conceptualizing done through intense cooperation between our engineering and Creative Services teams was critical in developing a vision for this project that connected with the many groups involved. I am proud of our team’s contribution to get to this point, and we are excited to help build the most intense live experience in sports for Clipper Nation.”

Additional displays located inside and outside Intuit Dome will inform and connect with audiences as they arrive until they are seated for the main event. Large lobby displays will engage with fans and a giant 23-foot-high by 190-foot-wide screen will overlook the outdoor basketball court on The Plaza. Ribbon displays will be installed along seating fascia and inside seating bowl entrances, and courtside scorers tables and basket stanchion displays will also add to the game-day experience while offering opportunities to highlight sponsors throughout events. Daktronics has also already built and installed a mini Halo Board in the Clippers’ Intuit Dome Experience Center.

Big deal and, I think, the first halo set-up like this. There are big halo displays at NFL stadiums but not in smaller arena settings. Dak serves multiple markets but has been winning a lot of the highest profile deals.