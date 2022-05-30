LED Billboard Trucks Added To Propaganda Toolset By Ukraine’s Invaders

May 30, 2022 by Dave Haynes

Digital signage has unfortunately been added to the toolset used by modern propagandists to communicate to the masses – with video surfacing of the Russian invaders using cube trucks installed with an LED display side panel in areas of eastern Ukraine that troops have managed to occupy and control.

Radio Free Europe reports that trucks roll into public gathering places – like humanitarian aid centers – and raise a rolling door to reveal a large format display that shows only Russian TV channels. The effort is described as part of the “Russification” of the occupied areas, and includes keeping schools open this summer to teach Ukrainian children how to speak and write in Russian. The report says Russians are also trying to shift accepted currency to rubles and issue SIM cards for mobile phones that have a Russian country code.

The video suggests not a lot of people are enthralled by the propaganda screens – not surprising given the resolve shown by Ukrainians.