Taiwan’s PanelSemi Marketing Super-Light, Super-Skinny Flexible Active Matrix Display Made To Size Using 9-Inch Tiles

May 25, 2022 by Dave Haynes

I am not 100% sure what this is, but 99% sure it’s interesting – a very large, very light and super-skinny display that uses active matrix LCD technology instead of OLED.

The Taiwanese firm PanelSemi is marketing an active matrix display using mini LED, that is flexible enough to be rolled up and light enough to suspend like a framed poster. It can also be sized and shaped as needed by tiling 9″ inch display “bricks.”

“As the world’s first company to offer the panel foundry business model, we are continuously innovating to build a comprehensive TFT-LCD and semiconductors ecosystem,” says Titus Chang, Vice President AM Mini-LED Display PanelSemi Corporation. “Primary (the 55-inch version of the product) is the culmination of our innovation that we believe will provide infinite opportunities for different businesses, through a high-speed and immersive visual experience for users.”

The 55 has a 1.2mm pixel pitch.

Says the PR:

The Primary display can transform into concave, convex, s-curve, cylinder, and rollable form. Its core is the innovative Active-Matrix (AM) on TFT panel technology that can bond each LED, sensor, and semiconductor intelligently. Research by the National Cheng Kung University (NCKU) also reiterates that the AM technology inside the Primary is safer for viewers as it leads to less dry eyes.

PanelSemi has extensive experience in providing limitless use cases of the Primary display, namely in commercial advertising, robotic, and subway applications for the Japanese market or the high-end boardroom applications. A cylinder display to show beverage advertisements helps the company create a realistic image. Another case showcases a human-height virtual character on a cylindrical display to assist animators in realizing out-of-the-box ideas.

“As a system integrator, we are used to square and flat displays. With the Primary inner-curved display, we design a special cave to create a feeling of drones flying inside the tunnel. In the future, we are also discussing the possibility of developing a bender and steeper e-sport track design for a more engaging visual experience,” said PH Lin, President of Space4M.

The 110-inch version was shown at TouchTaiwan last month.

I THINK, repeat THINK, the “panel foundry business model” means that this company, like two of the biggest display firms in Taiwan (AUO and Innolux), is mainly an OEM/contract manufacturer for other pro display brands.

This product is reminiscent of a couple of very different products and technologies – the rollable, wallpaper-thin OLED displays from LG, and the relatively light, relatively thin LED displays introduced to the pro AV market years ago by Nanolumens.

The company suggests interesting use-cases for this could include cylindrical displays, ad posters on curved walls (like on subway platforms and concourses) and ambient ceilings. The form factor is one thing, but I am intrigued by the idea that these things are built by tiling 9-inch units.

Says the company:

This 110-inch Flexible AM ​​Mini LED display, with TFT Active Matrix as the core technology, uses the existing and depreciated 3.5-generation panel production line to produce 9-inch basic modules, which are seamlessly spliced ​​into a 110-inch single large-area display, allowing production Large-area displays do not need to rely on heavy capital investment, and can produce display products of more than 100 inches with existing panel production capacity.”

Here’s a Linkedin post showing how light, flexible and skinny this thing is in a 110-inch form factor. The guy doing the demo is being very careful, as I assume this thing may be flexible but not suitable for a party room full of 10-year-old boys at a Chuck E. Cheese.