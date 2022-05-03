Target Hits Bullseye With Giant LED Above New Times Square Mini-Store In NYC

Attention Target shoppers and digital signage enthusiasts: Target is now in Times Square.

In early April, the retailer opened its 10th Manhattan location on 42nd Street, between 7th and 8th Avenues and across the street from Madame Tussauds. You can’t miss it.

Peering above the street-level entrance is a very large electronic bullseye, complete with wagging tail. But what sets this store apart is the façade. The building housing the 33,000 sq. foot “small format” store is tricked out with a five-story high LED marquee that dominates the landscape on the block.

Word on the street says this is a SNA Displays screen, a 6.67mm Empire Outdoor product. Same word says the resolution is 3,672 x 2,208, with a whopping 8.1M pixels spread over 3,883 feet. Yes, that’s a lot of LEDs. No matter which direction you happen to be walking or driving, you will see this screen.

And, of course, the animated content is totally on brand for Target: clean, crisp, engaging and entertaining. Some elements have a 3D feel. Of course, Bullseye, the store’s mascot, makes an appearance. The word stunning quickly comes to mind. And this was in broad daylight. At night this must look simply amazing.

I’m sure as time goes by the screen will feature seasonal messaging and potentially Target house brand products. Which means they’ll probably have no real need to buy any of the main boards within the Times Square bowtie.

I’d say Target hit the Bullseye with this one.

ABOUT THE WRITER

Paul Fleuranges is an executive member of the board of the Digital Signage Federation, and for many years was the VP Corporate Communications for the NYC transit system, which included steeringt the implementation of screens at more than 80 NYC subway stations. Based in New York, Fleuranges is currently looking for his next career opportunity.