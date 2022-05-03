Now I’m REALLY Going To Miss Next Week In Barcelona …

May 3, 2022 by Dave Haynes

Dinners and cocktail party invites regularly come along ahead of out-of-town trade shows, and while I often regret being able to go, few invites I have to turn down hurt as much as this one – a night at the Camp Nou watching Barcelona’s storied men’s football team (the women’s side is also awesome).

The Czech software firm SignageOS has arranged a box at the stadium for customers and partners to network and then watch Barcelona taking on the La Liga side Celta de Vigo. The company, which has a middleware platform that bridges CMS platforms with smart displays and system on chip media players, is running the event next week during Integrated Systems Europe.

Very smart. Tapas receptions and nice meals are undoubtedly great in that city, but an evening watching one of most famed sports teams on the planet will seriously get the eyebrows up of footy fans.

Football/soccer is my sport, so this makes me sad. ISE is normally a must-go, but I have opted to skip this year as its sister show InfoComm is just a few weeks later in Vegas. Yes, there are some different vendors and different people to see at ISE versus InfoComm, but the less travel I do, the lower COVID risk. I have successfully dodged it for 2+ years and am trying hard not to create reasons why I can’t be around my five-month-old grandson, who is too young to vaxx.

I’ve slipped in Eredivisie games in the Netherlands and Premier League fixtures around London during previous trips over to ISE, but it will have to be next year, if the scheduling gods allow, to see Barca. Sigh.

This is not an open invitation, where-do-I-get-my-tickets kind of thing, so don’t click around looking for some registration page. It’s a box, so the numbers would be very finite. But if you know Stan and the team at SignageOS, and follow football, maybe get your grovelling game together. ;-]