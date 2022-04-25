Stockholm “Space” Touted As World’s Largest Gaming Center Adds Experiential LED Canopy

April 25, 2022 by Dave Haynes

German content partners Invidis put up a post today about an interesting and vast new digital culture center that’s opened in central Stockholm, with some very big LED walls and a hell of a lot of smart monitors.

Called Space, is a multi-level “physical meeting place” for people into all things digital, most notably esports. Space has what is touted to be the world’s largest gaming center, with over 400 gaming set-ups. There is also a club, and “experience” focused on the DJ Avicii, a market and restaurants.

There is a big, curved 19 by 5 meter 2.5MM pitch Samsung LED wall in the main theatre space, put in by integrator/AV supplier Creative Technology.

The venue has since added a set of LEDs that act as a canopy in the lengthy entry corridor (main image above).

Creative did one of those mind-wobbling drone camera fly-throughs of the whole space, prior to the canopy being added. The main image is from DAP, the firm that designed the venue. Photo credit Lasse Olsson.