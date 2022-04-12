PepsiCo Using Big Displays, Projection-Mapping In Experiential Pop-Up For New Nitro Soda

April 12, 2022 by Dave Haynes

Soft drinks giant PepsiCo is using a combination of projection-mapping, interactive gesture software and large format displays to drive the experience at a pop-up venue opened to drive awareness and buzz for a new version of its flagship soda.

The company gas taken over the lounge at the High Roller ferris wheel in Las Vegas for a month, re-branding it as the Nitro Pepsi Lounge. Along with a reworking of the bar to include fountains for the drink, the lounge has big digital display columns and a curved wall projection-mapped and using cameras to have the projected content react to the gestures of visitors.

Nitro, I have learned, is a newly-launched product that is more foamy than bubbly, using the same kind of widget technology used for cans of Guinness beer. Poured right, there’s a substantial head atop the liquid. Not a soda drinker, so dunno what it’s like. I have a passing familiarity with Guinness, however ;-]

This Linkedin post from a PepsiCo exec includes a video from the lounge.