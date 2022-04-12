LG Follows Samsung Into All-In-One Kiosk Market With 27-Inch, Windows-Driven Unit

April 12, 2022 by Dave Haynes

Sixteen:Nine content partner Invidis has a German language post up about how LG has followed the lead of Korean rival Samsung by developing and launching an all-in-one kiosk aimed at self-service applications.

The LG Kiosk, reports Invidis, will be launched first in the Korean home market and later in Europe and North America, likely by the end of the year. The all-in-one unit has a 27″ touchscreen, and supports ordering and payments via a card reader, QR/bar code scanner and receipt printer. There are options for NFC and voice-driven navigation, as well. The unit runs on Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, not LG WebOS, the operating system used for LG smart displays.

The product does not look wildly different from the Samsung kiosk, but there are distinctions. The big one is that OS. Samsung’s kiosk runs on its proprietary, Linux-derived Tizen OS, while LG is on the much more widely-used Windows. The screen is also larger, 27 inches versus Samsung’s 24-inch version.

Florian Rotberg of Invidis observes:

The challenge for entering the market lies in setting up a kiosk partner system, which can differ from country to country due to regulatory peculiarities. Unlike the “mass product” digital signage, kiosk solutions require regional adjustments.

For the existing kiosk providers, however, LG’s market entry means further disruption. The highly individual kiosk solutions that have dominated the market to date now have a Windows-based, highly scalable competitor in the wake of Samsung kiosk in the form of Tizen. Whether and how the two Korean display suppliers will make their kiosk solutions a success in Europe remains to be seen. The trend towards the cloud (technology, software and fintechs) definitely makes it easier for the new kiosk disruptors.