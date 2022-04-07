Barcelona To Be Lit Up With Projection Mapping During ISE In May

April 7, 2022 by Dave Haynes

The organizers of Integrated Systems Europe have announced a set of immersive visual experiences around Barcelona next month to coincide with the giant pro AV show.

Dubbed Light Up Barcelona, the short-term events will include the work of one of ISE’s keynote speakers, generative data artist Refik Anadol.

The three events are:

I RISE at the Plaça d’Espanya

Created and produced by Barcelona-based Flaix Studio, and running on Monday 9 May through to Wednesday 11 May at 21:00 each evening, this eye-catching projection mapping explores the themes of hope, regeneration and renewal as the pro AV industry looks to return to more normal ways of working following the upheaval caused by the pandemic. Taking place on one of the iconic curved buildings on the Plaça d’Espanya by the Fira Montjuïc – sister venue to ISE’s new home, the Fira Gran Vía – this 15-minute programme will loop over two hours on three successive nights during ISE 2022. The Plaça d’Espanya is a popular traffic junction and landmark within the city. The pillars on the two curved buildings that span Avinguda de la Reina Maria Cristina are regarded as the gateway to the Montjuïc fountain, an important Barcelona landmark and tourist attraction.

Casa Batlló Façade Special Event

A special event will happen on the façade of Casa Batlló on the evening of Saturday 7 May as a result of the collaboration between Refik Anadol, OFFF Barcelona – a festival of creativity, art and digital design – and ISE 2022. This must-attend event will mark a bridge between these two milestones in the digital arts and AV industry. Gaudí gave Casa Batlló a unique façade, full of imagination, thanks to his work as a free and joyful artist. He thus created an exuberant and marine-inspired façade, adding involuntary sculptures, recycled materials and decontextualised objects, converting them into a universal work of art currently a UNESCO World Heritage site. A visit to this iconic destination is a must for any visitor to ISE 2022 in Barcelona.

Image at top is from a 2015 projection on the building.

ISE Immersive Art Experience, Hall 2, 10-13 May

In an amazing coup, ISE has worked with award-winning company Exhibition Hub to curate a unique virtual reality experience art installation which combines several of its award-winning immersive art experiences. A world first and one-of-a-kind, this digital art exhibition will animate iconic masterpieces from artists such as Van Gogh, Claude Monet, Frida Kahlo and Gustav Klimt. The spectacular 360° light and music show has been created with the support of AED Display, AV Stumpfl, AV-Drop / Showtex, Barco, Fluge, LANG and more.

Turkish-American artist Anadol will also do an opening keynote on May 10th, focused around the mind of Antoni Gaudí, the architect behind distinct Barcelona landmarks like the Sagrada Familia church.



Media artist and pioneer in the aesthetics of data and machine intelligence, Refik Anadol will give the Opening Keynote Address at ISE 2022. Anadol paints with a thinking brush, offering radical visualizations of our digitized memories and expanding the possibilities of architecture, narrative, and the body in motion. Anadol has created ‘In the Mind of Gaudí’, an immersive installation inspired by Casa Batlló and Antoni Gaudí’s work is showcased in the Gaudí Cube, the world’s first six-LED-wall room. It shows the different creative capacities of the combination of digital image, big data, and AI and explores new ways to bring digital art closer to the general public.

Now the pandemic that won’t end is even more frustrating, as VRBO flat I’d booked for ISE week (not going now) was around the corner from Casa Batlló!

People who go to ISE and then Digital Signage Experience in Las Vegas in November can see Anadol twice. He’s also booked for a keynote at DSE on 11/17.

The Day 2 keynote features Alan Greenberg speaking about Next Generation Immersive Entertainment. As CEO and co-founder of Illuminarium, Alan Greenberg heads up a breakthrough global experiential entertainment company created by worldwide leaders in cinematic immersion, interactive content, and theatrical design. With stunning venues opening around the world, Illuminarium transports its audience through a sensory experience like no other, enabling visitors to see, hear, feel, smell, and even affect experiences they only dream about through transformative, state-of-the-art technologies. Greenberg will be exploring the technical challenges and the exciting future as he maps out the Next Generation of Immersive Entertainment.

I did a podcast with Anadol back in 2018: