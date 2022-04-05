Sharp NEC Combine Commercial Display Product Line IN EU

April 5, 2022 by Dave Haynes

The entire commercial display range of Sharp and NEC is now being sold under one roof in Europe, as the merged companies continue to blend operations, sales and marketing.

The companies did a joint venture almost two years ago that saw Sharp acquire 66% of shares for NEC Display Solutions Ltd. Since then, the blended display companies have been joint marketing, and gradually pairing up and streamlining the two operations. as Sharp NEC Display Solutions Ltd. (or SNDS).

Sharp NEC Display Solutions Europe’s customers and partners, says PR from Monday, will “benefit from dual industry expertise, which is reflected in an expanded product portfolio and a comprehensive range of professional services. Sharp’s innovative business products include professional and commercial displays. The brand also develops advanced interactive and 8K applications. Appreciated by customers around the world, NEC offers a range of high-quality visual technologies and digital signage solutions that are used in a wide range of industries.”

Sharp NEC Display Solutions Europe, under the direction of President and CEO Bernd Eberhardt, continues to rely on a close exchange with its customers and partners in order to create user-oriented solutions and help shape the future of visual technologies. The company’s strategic direction is based on three main pillars: the quality and longevity of its products, customer-centric sales management and a strong commitment to building long-term business relationships.

“By combining the strengths of Sharp and NEC, we are able to offer a diverse range of visual solutions across multiple technologies, all of which impress with their durability and reliability. With our solutions, we want to boost the creativity and productivity of users and help them meet their business challenges – with each product reflecting our world-renowned care and integrity. For the time being, our new Sharp/NEC company will offer two display line-ups, which we will continue to coordinate in the future,” says Eberhardt.

“The company may have changed, but our mission – which is ingrained in our business – remains the same. Both teams share many years of in-depth market expertise; and also our commitment to sustainability and quality – both in terms of our products and the first-class service and support of our teams – fits together perfectly,” he adds.

The combined offer will be on show for the first time next month in Barcelona, at ISE 2022.

This move reflects activities in Europe, not North America, but it is very reasonable to assume something similar will happen here. Sharp NEC Display Solutions of America (SNDSA) and Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) announced a re-org several weeks ago that combined business units and streamlined efforts that had been operating in parallel.

It may be that a similar announcement will come after ISE and ahead of the sister show for North America, InfoComm in June. A good clue that there will a similar set-up to Europe is how Sharp NEC has a single exhibit stand booked for Las Vegas.

I’ve not heard any direct comments about all this, but it must all be a bit confusing for both buyers and sellers, as well as marketers. As noted by the EU CEO, while the line-ups are now under one roof, there will still (if I am reading his comments correctly) be Sharp displays and NEC displays … for now.