Miami Art Exhibit Creates Flat Panel Spectacle To Show “Hollowness Of Spectacle”

March 24, 2022 by Dave Haynes

Warning: art-speak ahead …

This is a digital art piece running on a stack of seven narrow bezel 55″ LCDs at the Pérez Art Museum Miami – a seven minute ode to movies and … something.

Marco Brambilla describes the piece, Heaven’s Gate, as a “video monument to Hollywood’s veneration of glamour, while retelling the history of the world in seven distinct phases.”

The title refers to Michael Cimino’s 1980 film, says LG in a case study, whose excessive production costs bankrupted United Artists and effectively brought to an end the era of director as auteur, paving the way for the studio domination of the medium, which has continued to the present-day. Employing spectacle to describe the hollowness of spectacle, Heaven’s Gate enacts Marshall McLuhan’s famous phrase, ‘the medium is the message.’

Through this absorbing work, Brambilla highlights the sensory overload of today’s compendium of popular culture to engulf the viewer’s senses with a hyper-saturation of imagery that is almost impossible to sustain.

Okey-dokey. There must be some price-to-fancy-language formula that has people in the visual arts using a lot of $20 words, and staying way the hell clear of how normal people talk.

Anyway, I note this because it shows that LCD video walls, despite the rise of fine pitch LED, still have relevance and can still be very effective. Do the content right and the hairline seams between the LCDs are very hard to see, and the granularity/detail is just better than what’s possible for now with LED. Unless you get into super-premium microLED, which is $$$$$$$$$$$$$$.

I can’t link to the PR piece because the LG marketing people decided a PDF download was the way to go??? Grrrr.