Watch: UK Firm Using LED In Building Glass For Event Marketing

March 23, 2022 by Dave Haynes

This is an effective demo video showing what LED embedded glass looks like and does – from a UK company called Versatile Venues.

The tech is from a Korean company that specializes in LEDs in glass – G-Smatt. It has a website that loads like it is 1996, but eventually text and images pop up (I have fiber at home, it ain’t me). Weird for a tech company.

Interestingly, the UK reseller uses the dynamic glass displays as rentals for trade shows and special events. This is LED right in the glass, versus LED on film that’s adhered to glass, or the semi-transparent mesh systems that are placed in front of building glass.