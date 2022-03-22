Watch: Nike Delivers One Of The Best 3D Illusion Pieces Yet Seen On Big DOOH Billboards

March 22, 2022 by Dave Haynes

This is a particularly good piece of 3D creative – unsurprisingly from Nike, which understands the value of that – running now on a corner LED board in the buzzing Shinjuku district of Tokyo,

It is celebrating the Nike AirMax and does a particularly good job of straddling the line of fun eye candy with product marketing.

You can see how the creatives have created a false rectangle that leaves some space above and below to create the illusion of the shoe popping out from the confines of the screen. Like almost all of these types of forced perspective creative pieces, it looks best from a specific angle off the corner.

I was bickering a bit last week on Linkedin with someone who didn’t like my suggestion that a lot of the stuff like this showing on screens in China and elsewhere in Asia tilted more to eye candy than product marketing. But this is definitely a case in which there is Wow Factor, with a clear product marketing objective.

Very nice!