New Broadsign Hire Adds Serious Subject Matter Expertise To EU Team

March 10, 2022 by Dave Haynes

Non-exec level hires don’t tend to get chronicled on Sixteen:Nine because the analytics reliably show few readers are interested. But once in a while there are new appointments that are interesting and notable. In this case, a company is bringing on serious subject matter expertise.

Broadsign has hired on Savvas Tombouloglou as an account executive for its European business, and here’s why that’s interesting: Prior to Broadsign, Tombouloglou was most recently Director of Creative and Delivery at the content production and network management company Voodooh, and before that he was Head of Digital Innovation and Head of Digital at OOH media giant JCDecaux.

“Savvas lives and breathes OOH, and his unbridled passion to help others uncover the medium’s true creative potential is inspiring,” says Broadsign CRO Maarten Dollevoet. “In addition to his love of all things OOH, Savvas brings a wealth of experience, innovative ideas and relationships to the team that will help fuel Broadsign’s continued growth in Europe and beyond, especially as the industry’s programmatic evolution progresses.

Broadsign IS digital out-of-home, and has a proven track record of innovation and steadfast reliability that just can’t be beat, making this new role an exciting next step in my continuing OOH journey. Plus, the team is diverse and constantly bringing fresh ideas to the table, which will prove crucial to propelling the medium into the future,” says Tombouloglou. “I’ve always loved the Broadsign CMS and working with the Broadsign team, but now I get to do so from within the company and during an exceptional period of growth, which is exciting.”

Sales is a very different pursuit from his previous roles, but his past gigs would have endlessly put him in those kinds of meetings.