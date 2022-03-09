D’Alessandro Stepping Down At Diversified; Unisys Vet Hutto Hired As New CEO

March 9, 2022 by Dave Haynes

The (very) big pro AV integrator Diversified has a new person at the top, with word this morning that founder Fred D’Alessandro is slowing down and transitioning to a role as Executive Chairman, clearing the way for Unisys veteran Eric Hutto to be the newly-hired CEO.

D’Alessandro, the announcement explains, “will now focus his energy and attention on strategic relationships, mentoring our next generation of talent, and supporting our new CEO in the execution of his strategy and vision.”

Hutto was most recently President and COO at the big IT services and consulting firm Unisys. He has two decades of executive level experience and a track record, says the PR, for integrating acquired companies, improving operations and driving sales growth.

“The past 29 years have been such a journey here at Diversified,” says D’Alessandro. “We have experienced tremendous growth and I am really excited to transition into this new role as Executive Chairman. Even though I am not going anywhere any time soon, I know the company is in good hands with Eric. With his experience, he will take the company to even greater heights and I look forward to contributing to that success.”

I’ve only had a few quick how-ya-doing chats with D’Alessandro, but got the sense he is much respected within the New Jersey-based company and more broadly in the pro AV community. Diversified has in the past 10 years or so grown rapidly through both sales and numerous acquisitions, and I’d argue the company is by far the most digital signage-literate and experienced of the big national AV firms in the U.S.

“Fred and the Diversified team have built such a strong foundation, and because of them, this company is positioned to do really big things,” adds Hutto. “As I step into this role, I can’t wait to dive in and take on the challenge of helping further our growth and capabilities. Diversified is already well respected in the industries that know us, but we’re ready to show the whole world what a truly valuable business partner we can be to meet any modern technology needs.”

Very interesting. As many recognize, the AV and IT worlds are rapidly converging, and having someone at the top who knows the IT side of the business is, I think, all but essential these days. Before Unisys, Hutto was way high up the org chart at Dell.

This is the second big change up top for Diversified in recent months, with John Melillo – who ran the digital media group that included digital signage – retiring last year, I believe.