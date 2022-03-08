Dead-Simple Triggered Floor Projections Drive Workplace Safety

March 8, 2022 by Dave Haynes

This is an interesting take on the idea on the idea of using sensors to trigger content to displays, based on things like motion or other activity. Just about every use-case in digital signage for this sort of thing has been for managing line-ups or product marketing in retail, but here’s a simplified solution meant for production and warehouse facilities, based around workplace safety.

I stumbled across a video on Linkedin that shows safe crossing and do not cross notifications dynamically projected on to a warehouse floor from overhead LED GOBO projectors. In the example I watched, from a Slovakian firm called Marlox, when it was safe to walk past a loading dock door, the projection is a set of white crosswalk bars, but when the loading bay doors are activated, the symbol changes to a Do Not Walk past icon.

The image at the top of the post is from a UK firm, Projected Images.

It’s about as simple an example of triggered content as is out there – the 180 degree opposite of big LED video walls and projection-mapping jobs that use real-time data for generative art. But this sort of thing is an example of how digital displays – physical or projected – can be effectively used for purely operational things that will never get nominated for awards or elicit Ooohs and Aaahs from observers.

These are much more like lighting cannons/focused spotlights than proper projectors, and use custom glass discs that have the desired image pre-loaded, so it would be a big reach to lump this in as digital signage. It reinforces, though, that while content should always be top of mind for visual communications projects, that content does not always need a creative director. Sometimes the content just gives directions.