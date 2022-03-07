When I’ve Written How Videos Are Important In Digital Signage Marketing, I Didn’t Mean This …

March 7, 2022 by Dave Haynes

One of the awesome things about working remotely, and particularly now as an independent contractor, is I don’t think I’ll find myself at a company meeting being compelled to go outside and dance in a music video.

All power to the extroverts at every company who’d be all over this, but I would be finding 100 clever ways to say Nope. Bad back. Bone spurs. Old white guy waiver. Afraid of sunlight. Whatever …

This is a chunk of the team from the San Francisco-based digital signage CMS Raydiant rocking out in a Backstreet Boys-Thriller mash-up at a company-wide meeting last month. I assume there would have been drinks first. Ideally, many drinks …

It looks like they had fun, and that a few of the guys managed to excuse themselves for a bio-break, and escaped.

You can see CEO Bobby Marhamat in the video, lurking in the back and taking one for the team. :-]