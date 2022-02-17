High Five: PPDS Donates Commercial Displays To Dutch Wing Of Salvation Army

February 17, 2022 by Dave Haynes

A virtual high five to display marketer PPDS for donating five of its Philips commercial displays to the Dutch wing of the Salvation Army charity, to be used for teaching and messaging at community centers in less affluent areas of the Netherlands.

The screens – ranging from 75” D-Line digital displace through to 75” Philips T-Line interactive displays for education – have been installed inside the Salvation Army’s local community centre ‘Living Rooms’ located in and around the Dutch towns of Utrecht and Ridderkerk.

The displays replaced static paper flipcharts, blackboards and whiteboards with 4K collaborative displays used in a variety of eways.

Says PPDS:

The Philips T-Line displays will help to support local school children (individually and in groups) with their homework and their studies (preventing them from falling behind), with additional learning and collaborative opportunities that may not be available at home.

The displays are also being used to help teach new everyday skills to adults, including senior citizens. These include using a computer, a smartphone, email, social media and messenger services, such as Facebook or WhatsApp in order to help to improve their communication opportunities in an environment in which they feel comfortable. Other forms of learning include helping with literacy skills (all levels), arithmetic, learning new languages, social education, exercise (including classes) nutrition and healthy eating, dealing with stress, among others.

Eline Kraaijveld, Coördinator at Bij Bosshardt Ridderkerk, Leger des Heils, said: “For me as a location coordinator this partnership with PPDS means having a beautiful touch display in the middle of the community center that gives us so many new possibilities. We can use it for social activities. We can now organize Dutch classes with a digital support, display music, videos, and we can share moments that have impact on people’s lives.”

Danny van Riekerk of Leger des Heils added: “Working with PPDS is a textbook example of what a collaboration with an organization should be like. Don’t give up and sit back. Become intrinsically involved. PPDS actively thought along with us and offered solutions based on our expertise. Structural and sustainable. These new Philips education displays are perfect for connecting our communities with education and technology.”