AVIXA Releases Digital Signage Plans For InfoComm In June

February 17, 2022 by Dave Haynes

The trade association AVIXA has released some of the plans for the digital signage component of the planned InfoComm trade show in June in Las Vegas – with a dedicated zone in the exhibit hall and on-premise conference done in conjunction with the Digital Signage Federation.

There will again be a D=Sign conference at the event venue (Las Vegas Convention Center), put together between the DSF and AVIXA, which owns and runs InfoComm. The physical exhibition side of the show runs June 8-10.

“The DSF is pleased to extend its partnership with AVIXA in the development of high quality, relevant, and accessible education for integrators, resellers, and other professionals represented in our shared constituency,” says Len Dudis, the current chair of the DSF. “We had great success with the D=SIGN programs in 2020 and 2021, and we look forward to reaching even more people in 2022 who are seeking education and the latest industry insights on digital signage and digital out of home. The DSF is made up of people who work in digital signage each and every day, and our member-developed education delivers on the promise of authentic insight from true experts in the field.”

Using the membership has its privileges formula, DSF members get a 20% discount for InfoComm 2022 education sessions, council events, and show floor passes. They can also tap into discounted rates for exhibit space (if they are also AVIXA members).

Also at InfoComm 2022, says AVIXA, the trade show floor will feature a Digital Signage Pavilion “where attendees can discover the latest digital signage solutions, including content creation software, direct-view LED displays, touchscreens and interactive displays, and much more.”

There will also be a curated tour of the trade show floor, with a focus on signage technologies.

AVIXA has, for many years, had some form of designated zone for digital signage, but has been a little bit handcuffed by the varied needs of some of the signature vendors at its show. While it would be great if the Samsungs, LGs, Sharp-NECs and others all agreed to cluster their stands together in a digital signage zone, the big exhibitors have primo positions on the floor they’ve kept for years, and serve a lot of varying needs beyond just signage (like collaboration, unified communications, etc).

That’s my way of saying anyone going to the show for the first time should not head straight for the Digital Signage Zone and think they’re done (or is that it???) after wandering around there. There have always been digital signage vendors here and there at that show, and a lot of the crowd that goes to InfoComm involves solutions providers and integrators who will wander far and wide looking at everything from giant LED displays to the little boxes and cables and other gadgets that make up the infrastructure side of signage and AV jobs.

In making the case for digital signage having a big presence at InfoComm, AVIXA’s research team suggests the industry – pandemic or not – is hopping.

Digital signage is poised for strong revenue growth, with a forecast of $35 billion in 2022, increasing to $44.7 billion in 2026 – making it one of the largest solution areas in the pro AV industry, according to AVIXA’s Industry Outlook and Trends Analysis (IOTA). To keep AV and digital signage professionals informed on the latest trends and best practices in digital signage, AVIXA has renewed its partnership with the Digital Signage Federation (DSF). Together, they will present a rich digital signage education program in 2022.

“As an association, AVIXA brings together the AV community to examine the critical solutions that make up the pro AV ecosystem,” said David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, RCDD, CEO of AVIXA. “This exploration goes beyond our shows – it’s in our education, market research, and standards. With this extensive suite of tools serving our global audience every day, AV professionals can better capitalize on the opportunities digital signage presents.”

There’s more about AVIXA’s digital signage programming here: www.avixa.org/digital-signage-program.

I have long given up drawing any conclusions around whether a show will happen as planned, because as we all know plans have changed endlessly since March 2020. But barring something else coming up in this pandemic, June should be a go. As should the European sister show, ISE, a few weeks earlier in Barcelona.