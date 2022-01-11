New Content Templates Encourage Random Kindness Around Schools

January 11, 2022 by Dave Haynes

The CMS software firm Rise Vision has long had K-12 education as a very active key vertical, and produced content templates tuned to the dynamics of public schools. While much of that is tied to guiding and information students and faculty, a new template set has been launched to cultivate kindness around school environments.

The firm has linked with the Random Acts of Kindness Foundation to “encourage students to begin building a new routine that creates intentional moments of kindness, laughter, and delight.”

Says Rise in PR:

With the new Kindness Calendar template, a new set of kindness ideas will automatically appear each week. By using the World Kindness Day template, schools can celebrate and raise awareness of kindness. And with the Random Acts of Kindness day template, schools can share ideas for random acts of kindness to encourage students to participate. Schools can share these templates on displays throughout their district, classrooms, and common areas to create a more caring and positive culture.

“We surveyed our customers recently and learned that one of the top goals schools have for their digital signage is creating a positive school culture. It was close second only to improving communication. We’re thrilled to release these new templates which will help schools achieve their goal of creating positive, caring, and kind learning environments,” explains Shea Darlison, who runs marketing for Rise.