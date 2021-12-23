Merry Christmas And Happy Holidays

December 23, 2021 by Dave Haynes

Things seem to pretty much be shut down, as emails have slowed down to the point that it’s almost all spam. I’m around and paying attention, but don’t expect many posts for the next few days.

Happy holidays, whether you observe something by faith or not. Regardless, slowing down for a few days, if you can, is rarely a bad thing.

Thank you to all the support from readers, advisors, advertisers and (now) investors in Sixteen:Nine. Let’s hope 2022 puts this mess of the last two years mostly behind us all.

Stay healthy!