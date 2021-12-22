Telecine Continues Its Tradition Of Laughter-Filled Holiday Season Videos

December 22, 2021 by Dave Haynes

I wondered if the folks at Montreal’s Telecine Multimedia would do another loopy holiday season video this year, as they dealt with the shock and grief of losing their founder James Fine this fall to cancer.

They compromised – putting together something of a highlights reel that is punctuated with a lot of smiles and laughter.

Saying we live in exceptional times seems to be a bit of an understatement, reads an email about the new video. The last few years have been challenging for the entire world as we collectively move towards a new normal. With another holiday season upon us, Telecine hopes to spread some love and joy by sharing with you the highlights of our yearly Holiday videos from the last decade.

I think that would make my friend James smile. Enjoy.