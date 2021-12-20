Need A Fireplace, But Not Its Heat? No Problem …

December 20, 2021 by Dave Haynes

This is a clever little makeshift project that makes it possible to have a holiday season fireplace feature in a home or office, without the smoke or heat build-up of a real log-burner. It’s particularly useful in a place like Hawaii, which doesn’t have a lot lot of need for a real fireplace.

Mark Tawara, of the Honolulu digital signage solutions provider Bright Light Digital, sent along a photo and video link for a virtual fireplace he concocted, triggered by a need to help his in-laws upgrade their 30-year-old cardboard makeshift fireplace.

Cable TV systems and even Netflix and YouTube have virtual fireplace channels and streams, so pulling this off is mostly a cabinetry and decorating challenge.