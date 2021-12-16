NHL Team Uses Fine Pitch LED To Replicate Center-Hung Scoreboard In The Locker Room

December 16, 2021 by Dave Haynes

Kitting out team locker rooms with screen technology has been happening more and more in both pro sports and collegiate sports in the U.S., where blinged-out training areas can help with high school recruitment efforts during campus visits. But I haven’t seen one that takes the visuals from the competition venue into the locker room.

The National Hockey League’s Columbus Blue Jackets have replicated the big center-hung video display looming over the ice surface in the center of the locker room at Nationwide Arena. The locker room version is a 1.25mm pitch LED from SNA Displays, with each of the four screens capable of full HD resolution.

Part of a multiphase renovation led by general contractor Barton Malow Builders, the locker room is fully integrated with audio-visual elements. Each display can be controlled remotely and synced with the audio system in the room.

SNA Displays, in PR on the job, says it “worked with the locker room’s AV integrator, SoundCom, which built the rack, ran low-voltage cabling, and was contracted to install the LED center-hung. The installation team coordinated closely on dimensions, weights, and specifications with the center-hung frame fabricator, Jones Signs. Owner-representative Anthony James Partners provided consulting services throughout each phase of the project, while Osborn Engineering designed and oversaw the development of the center-hung structure of the display.”

“We were really honored to work with such an amazing group of partners and clients for this project,” says Mikell Senger, project manager for SNA Displays. “The collaboration between Anthony James Partners, Barton Malow, Osborn Engineering, and all partners resulted in a wonderful, eye-catching space. The feedback from everyone has been extremely positive, and it’s no wonder considering how amazing the new locker room space is.”

I have seen locker rooms with addressable screens over each locker position, with the content tailored to each athlete. I have seen big LED walls and LED walls that line entry halls and tunnels. But this is the first scoreboard I’ve seen brought inside a locker room. I suspect the idea will get copied.