ISE Announces Plans For Digital Signage Boulevard; Releases Details On Annual Digital Signage Summit

December 3, 2021 by Dave Haynes

Integrated Systems Europe has dubbed the digital signage and DOOH technology area at its new exhibit hall home in Barcelona the Digital Signage Boulevard.

Making its debut in Hall 6 at ISE 2022, says ISE in an email blast, “this multi-application show floor feature will bring together and present a selection of the world’s leading digital signage and DOOH technologies. It will be an ideal opportunity to experience the state-of-the-art in action.”

Confirmed digital signage & DOOH zone exhibitors include Alfalite, Allsee Technologies, BrightSign, Broadsign, Daktronics, DESAY and Scala.

The email blast doesn’t really go into what this boulevard theme is all about, but having a somewhat dedicated hall and zone for digital signage at ISE is not new. Those who have been to the show will recall Hall 8 at the Amsterdam exhibit complex was the dedicated area for digital signage vendors and a whole pile of smaller, often unfamiliar LED and specialty display vendors from China, Taiwan and South Korea.

Several of the largest players in the digital signage ecosystem – the big display manufacturers like Samsung and LG – will be elsewhere in the exhibit hall complex, as they have products that sell into other industries like unified communications.

This may be 100 percent a coincidence, but dubbing this area as the Digital Signage Boulevard comes on the heels of the team behind the rebooted DSE (Digital Signage Experience) adopting an exhibit all layout named after New York’s streets, including the main walkway called Avenue of the Americas.

ISE also released some details on the annual summit put on by the Munich consultancy invidis, which has close ties with the show.

The Digital Signage Summit at ISE 2022 will address key topics that together form the new agenda for the digital signage world: green signage; industry consolidation; best practice; and the latest tech trends.

Top speakers from leading integrators, tech suppliers, brands and retailers will take part in roundtable discussions around these key topics on 31 January at the Fira Barcelona Gran Vía. There will also be exclusive market insights, including the traditional invidis keynote. Attendees can expect broad market coverage around the areas of digital signage, DooH, digital retail, new work and smart city.

The panel ‘The Big Four’ will feature the heads of the three top European digital signage integrators and the global top digital signage CMS software company:

Albert Caceres , CEO, Trison

, CEO, Trison Per Mandorf , CEO, Zeta Display

, CEO, Zeta Display Manlio Romanelli , President, M-Cube

, President, M-Cube Chris Riegel, CEO, Stratacache

This top-level panel will discuss the latest trends affecting the digital signage market: consolidation among integrators; global supply chain issues – with pent-up demand but very limited supplies of some products; tectonic shifts in the value chain, as CMS providers take over the role of integrators; and much more besides.

Other confirmed speakers at the Digital Signage Summit include:

Valentina Candeloro , Director International Marketing, Mood Media

, Director International Marketing, Mood Media Andy Bohli , CEO, Imaculix AG

, CEO, Imaculix AG Christophe Billaud , CEO, Telelogos

, CEO, Telelogos Monika Lindquist, Marketing Director, Visual Art

“The industry is now at its most exciting time,” says DSS content chair Florian Rotberg. “Private equity investors are triggering very high rates of M&A activity, and new Pan-European market players are emerging to compete with new market entrants, mostly IT integrators. DSS ISE will feature the industry’s market leaders and disruptors – it’s a must-attend event for everyone in the digital signage industry.”

VRBO lodgings and flights are booked, and I am trying to decode and learn all the government-mandated COVID testing requirements to get me to London, Barcelona and back. But the omicron thing has me, and undoubtedly a lot of digital signage people, wondering if the event is now in some jeopardy. Hopefully we’ll know soon what the true risks are with this new variant.