LG Canada Plans Dec. 8-9 Showcase And Conference For Downtown Toronto

The Canadian wing of LG’s commercial display and signage business has organized a showcase and conference for two days in downtown Toronto early next week.

The event will be at the Rec Room, a big dining and entertainment complex in the shadow of the Rogers Centre (where the Blue Jays play) and not terribly far from the central business district and the main commuter rail hub.

LG Business Solutions – Toronto Live on Dec. 8-9 is being positioned as a product showcase for everything from the company’s premium Magnit microLED video wall product to interesting new office and home-focused thingies called a LG One Quick Flex and Quick Works – all-in-one video conference display set-ups positioned as making it dead-easy to remote collaboration and, as you might expect, Zoom and Teams all day, all week.

If you want to go, you’ll need to register, and when you show up, have proof of being double-vaxxed.

Along with the product showcase, there’s a good set of presenters lined up to speak at the event, plus me …

December 8