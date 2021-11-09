No Crying For Boohoo As Its LED-filled Offices Win Big UK AV Award

November 9, 2021 by Dave Haynes

The UK-based publication AV Magazine does a big awards evening – black tie and the whole nine yards – every year in London, and the 2021 version was the other night.

Much of what is handed out is AV stuff that doesn’t have a whole bunch to do with digital signage – think of when you walked ISE or InfoComm for the first time and wondered what all that other audio and unified communications stuff was. But I was curious about some of the projects that were expressly about digital signage, and the one that was particularly interesting involved the London and Manchester main offices of an apparel e-tailer called Boohoo.

The company has no physical stores for its brands, but dresses up its most visible office areas like they are flagship stores.

Despite not operating in physical stores, Boohoo do invest in their corporate spaces. The company enlisted London-based solutions provider inurface media to transform their new London and Manchester offices, generating day-to-day visual interest but also playing host to new season launches and fashion events.

To create a truly digitally immersive environment, inurface designed several solutions such as an impressive wave wall stretching the height of the building, over 10 street facing LED window screens, audio solutions and selfie mirrors. The company did the complete end-to-end solution with a fully managed service for content control.

I particularly like the way a curved LED display arches over the street-level entryway.

The job won Corporate Project Of The Year.

The other signage-related projects that were honored included:

Now Signage for a patient, staff and visitor communications system across multiple locations for a Manchester-area wing of the National health Service;

Electrosonic for its work on a mixed-use development in Dallas, called Grandscape. Says Electrosonic: Grandscape represents a massive project and a new benchmark in retail experience. It is significant not just because of its scale, but also the sophistication of the audiovisual and experiential technology required to create the customer experience. Not only does it feature four cutting-edge activation points that wow guests – it’s all backed by a truly unprecedented media infrastructure that makes broadcasting from the location and displaying powerful media across the property simpler than ever. The property also features traditional retail AV solutions, such as wayfinding and ad boards, though the overall impact of Grandscape is anything but traditional.

The Fountain. It’s so much more than a beautiful display of dancing water. At night it becomes a 3D projection show. You won’t want to miss this high impact audio-video experience that will thrill your senses! #ComingSoon #Spring2020 pic.twitter.com/lstgttliZ4 — Grandscape Texas (@GrandscapeTX) October 1, 2019

The Spanish firm Nsign’s platform won Digital Signage Technology of the Year.

Congratulations to those companies and the other winners, who do other technical stuff or integration and distribution work.