Kramer, Zignage Partner On Data-Triggered Emergency Alerts For Education, Workplace AV Control Systems

October 21, 2021 by Dave Haynes

Pro AV gear supplier Kramer Electronics has done a partnership with the digital signage management software firm Zignage that enables a range of emergency notifications to be integrated with Kramer’s VIA and Control platforms for the education and workplace markets.

This solution, says PR, will help manage hybrid campuses and workplaces and to escalate alerts in all existing and new displays used for content sharing. The solution is integrated with any established emergency management systems and propagating the alerts in areas that can’t be reached. The Kramer-Zignage solution enables the display take-over in the classroom or boardroom where emergency alert systems have no ability to do so, and alerts students/workers that an emergency is in process.

“The combination of our wireless sharing and collaboration product line with Zignage software will provide corporations and educational institutions with extended safety features and a seamless way to instantly update the content on digital displays aside from core audio information,” says Aviv Ron, Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy at Kramer.

The solution works with the Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) to auto-trigger messages based on presets, and complies with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) alerts.

“Now more than ever,” suggests Alex Epshteyn, Zignage CEO, “schools and universities are seeing the value in being able to quickly and efficiently share important information through emergency alerts. We have seen a sharp increase in enquiries about safe-guarding technology and software, and are honored to be working with Kramer to bring more innovative and reliable solutions to the market.”

I don’t know a whole bunch about the pro AV controls business, but definitely see the value for CMS software companies to be tied in with companies like Kramer and Crestron that have huge, well-established footprints and top-of-mind awareness in their chosen markets.

I have bumped into Zignage here and there at shows. The NYC-based company’s whale-sized reference client is the NYSE.